Ae! Group’s Kusama Arrested On Suspicion Of Public Indecency

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday arrested Keita Richard Kusama, a member of boy band Ae! Group, on suspicion of committing public indecency.

According to te MPD, Kusama allegedly exposed his lower body around the entrance of a building in Shinjuku Ward at about 5:40 a.m. He was believed to be drunk at the time.

A passerby reportedly witnessed his act and reported it to police.

His agent Starto Entertainment, Inc. announced his hiatus and posted a comment on its web site saying, “We sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience and concern.”