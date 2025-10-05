Ae! Group’s Kusama Arrested On Suspicion Of Public Indecency
10:55 JST, October 5, 2025
The Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday arrested Keita Richard Kusama, a member of boy band Ae! Group, on suspicion of committing public indecency.
According to te MPD, Kusama allegedly exposed his lower body around the entrance of a building in Shinjuku Ward at about 5:40 a.m. He was believed to be drunk at the time.
A passerby reportedly witnessed his act and reported it to police.
His agent Starto Entertainment, Inc. announced his hiatus and posted a comment on its web site saying, “We sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience and concern.”
