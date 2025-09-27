8 Overseas Online Casinos No Longer Accessible from Japan Following Enactment of Law on Gambling Addiction
1:00 JST, September 27, 2025
Eight overseas online casino sites are no longer accessible from Japan, Chairperson of the National Public Safety Commission Manabu Sakai said at a press conference on Thursday.
The announcement was made following the enactment of the revised basic law on measures against gambling addiction, which criminalizes the operation and promotion of online casinos.
In May, prior to the law’s revision, the National Police Agency had requested governments in seven countries, including the Netherlands, Costa Rica and Canada, which hold licensing authority for major casino sites, to suspend services targeting Japan.
The agency confirmed that eight of the 40 casino sites that see the most online traffic in Japan were either not accessible from the country or had shut down completely as of Sept. 18.
The revised law not only designates online casino sites as illegal but also designates blogs and social media posts that advertise casinos as illegal information.
The Internet Hotline Center, commissioned by the NPA, will now request site operators to remove such content upon receiving reports.
Sakai said that furthering these measures is “a critical task for Japan’s public safety efforts” and urged the public to report any illegal information they discover.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
-
Triple Typhoons Form in Waters South of Japan
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports