Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Woman Suspected of Keeping Daughter’s Dead Body in Freezer, Reportedly Told Police She Has Kept Corpse There For 20 Years

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Ibaraki prefectural police headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:11 JST, September 25, 2025

A 75-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of keeping her daughter’s dead body in a freezer in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture.

“Twenty years ago, the smell of the body filled the entire house, so I bought a freezer and put it in there,” the Ibaraki prefectural police quoted the woman as saying.

She is suspected of putting her daughter’s body in the freezer in her first-floor kitchen, according to the police. The appliance measures about 85 centimeters high, 95 centimeters wide and 60 centimeters deep.

The situation came to light on Tuesday morning, when the woman and a relative visited a police station and told authorities that her daughter’s body was in a freezer at her home.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING