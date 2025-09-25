Woman Suspected of Keeping Daughter’s Dead Body in Freezer, Reportedly Told Police She Has Kept Corpse There For 20 Years

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A 75-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of keeping her daughter’s dead body in a freezer in Ami, Ibaraki Prefecture.

“Twenty years ago, the smell of the body filled the entire house, so I bought a freezer and put it in there,” the Ibaraki prefectural police quoted the woman as saying.

She is suspected of putting her daughter’s body in the freezer in her first-floor kitchen, according to the police. The appliance measures about 85 centimeters high, 95 centimeters wide and 60 centimeters deep.

The situation came to light on Tuesday morning, when the woman and a relative visited a police station and told authorities that her daughter’s body was in a freezer at her home.