Actor Hiroya Shimizu Apologizes After Being Released on Bail, Charged with Possessing Marijuana

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Actor Hiroya Shimizu speaks at the main entrance of Tokyo Wangan Police Station in Koto Ward, Tokyo, after being released on bail on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:48 JST, September 25, 2025

Actor Hiroya Shimizu, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Shimizu appeared on Wednesday evening at the main entrance of Tokyo Wangan Police Station, where he had been held.

I’ve betrayed everyone who had high hopes for my future as an actor. I sincerely regret this. I’m truly sorry, he said, bowing deeply for over 10 seconds.

The bail bond is ¥2 million.

Shimizu was arrested on Sep. 3 on suspicion of possessing marijuana and was indicted Monday on that charge.

