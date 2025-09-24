Former Japanese Followers Express Anger over Alleged Bribery by Unification Church, Money May Have Come from Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan’s headquarters of the Unification Church is seen in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, in March.

Former Japanese followers of the Unification Church voiced their anger and expressed their hope that the facts behind the alleged bribery by the church’s leader would be uncovered.

A South Korean special prosecutor arrested Han Hak-ja , the leader of the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, on suspicion of bribing the wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and an aide. It is said that the funds used in the alleged bribery may include money sent from Japan.

According to reports by South Korean media, some followers gathered near the Seoul Detention Center, demanding Han’s release. After an arrest warrant was issued, some reportedly cried out, calling for her freedom.

Prof. Tark Ji-il of the Busan Presbyterian University, who is specializes in religious issues in South Korea, noted that the arrest of the leader is likely to “weaken the group.”

Han has been deified within the group since its founder, her husband Moon Sun-myung died, enabling her to exercise strong leadership. “It is difficult to imagine the Unification Church without her,” Tark said.

Tark also said the group in Japan remains under Han’s strong influence. Tark mentioned the fact that the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry petitioned the Tokyo District Court for an order to dissolve the religious group under the Religious Corporations Law, a move that is believed to have drained the group’s coffers. “The Unification Church in Japan cannot avoid becoming weaker,” Tark added.

In Japan, former followers who claim suffering financial exploitation through donations have voiced their anger.

A woman in her 70s from the Hokuriku region, who left the group in 2022, had donated about ¥17 million. “I was forced to donate my savings for retirement,” she said. “It would be unforgivable if the leader had used these funds for wrongdoing.”

The trial to dissolve the group is proceeding at the Tokyo High Court. The woman added, “I want the group to be dissolved as soon as possible.”

Following Han’s arrest, the group Lawyers from Across Japan for the Victims of the Unification Church released a statement on Tuesday. It said that the funds used for the group’s illegal activities are believed to have originated from Japan, where the group initially deprived victims of money, and expressed hope that the truth will be uncovered.

On Tuesday, Japan’s headquarters of the group posted a comment about Han’s arrest on X, saying she posed no risk of flight or evidence destruction. It also expressed regret over the situation.