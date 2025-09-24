Former Japanese Followers Express Anger over Alleged Bribery by Unification Church, Money May Have Come from Japan
15:48 JST, September 24, 2025
Former Japanese followers of the Unification Church voiced their anger and expressed their hope that the facts behind the alleged bribery by the church’s leader would be uncovered.
A South Korean special prosecutor arrested Han Hak-ja , the leader of the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, on suspicion of bribing the wife of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and an aide. It is said that the funds used in the alleged bribery may include money sent from Japan.
According to reports by South Korean media, some followers gathered near the Seoul Detention Center, demanding Han’s release. After an arrest warrant was issued, some reportedly cried out, calling for her freedom.
Prof. Tark Ji-il of the Busan Presbyterian University, who is specializes in religious issues in South Korea, noted that the arrest of the leader is likely to “weaken the group.”
Han has been deified within the group since its founder, her husband Moon Sun-myung died, enabling her to exercise strong leadership. “It is difficult to imagine the Unification Church without her,” Tark said.
Tark also said the group in Japan remains under Han’s strong influence. Tark mentioned the fact that the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry petitioned the Tokyo District Court for an order to dissolve the religious group under the Religious Corporations Law, a move that is believed to have drained the group’s coffers. “The Unification Church in Japan cannot avoid becoming weaker,” Tark added.
In Japan, former followers who claim suffering financial exploitation through donations have voiced their anger.
A woman in her 70s from the Hokuriku region, who left the group in 2022, had donated about ¥17 million. “I was forced to donate my savings for retirement,” she said. “It would be unforgivable if the leader had used these funds for wrongdoing.”
The trial to dissolve the group is proceeding at the Tokyo High Court. The woman added, “I want the group to be dissolved as soon as possible.”
Following Han’s arrest, the group Lawyers from Across Japan for the Victims of the Unification Church released a statement on Tuesday. It said that the funds used for the group’s illegal activities are believed to have originated from Japan, where the group initially deprived victims of money, and expressed hope that the truth will be uncovered.
On Tuesday, Japan’s headquarters of the group posted a comment about Han’s arrest on X, saying she posed no risk of flight or evidence destruction. It also expressed regret over the situation.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions
-
Multiple Bear Sightings in Western Tokyo Lead to Municipalities in Area Calling for People to Stay Vigilant
-
Japan Set to Unveil Roadmaps to Help Central Asian Nations Shift From Coal, Gas to Clean Energy
-
Statues of Naked Women Being Removed From Public Spaces; Meant As Symbols of Peace, Now Thought Inappropriate
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports