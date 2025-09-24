2 Men Spray Passersby with Tear Gas in Tokyo Residential Area, Injuring 3
13:02 JST, September 24, 2025
Two masked men sprayed tear gas in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an emergency call from a witness. The Tokyo Fire Department said three people were reportedly injured. The Koiwa Police Station is investigating the details.
According to police sources, the two suspects fled the scene by car.
The scene is a residential area about 650 meters east of JR Koiwa Station. In Edogawa Ward, a similar incident occurred on Friday, in which a man in his 30s was sprayed with what appeared to be tear gas by two attackers on the street.
