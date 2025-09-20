Hot word :

Bag of Handgun Cartridges Found near Blue Cave in Okinawa Pref.

The Okinawa prefectural police

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:58 JST, September 20, 2025

NAHA — A tourist discovered a bag containing what is believed to be 99 handgun cartridges under the sea while snorkeling near Blue Cave in Okinawa Prefecture, local police said Friday.

According to the Okinawa prefectural police, the tourist contacted the police at around 7 p.m. Thursday, saying, “I found a bag with a lot of pistol cartridges in it.”

The bag was found at Cape Maeda in the village of Onna.

The cartridges were packed inside a zipper storage bag inside another bag wrapped tightly with adhesive tape, the police said.

The cave is known for its beautiful blue water and is a popular destination for snorkeling and diving.

