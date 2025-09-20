Bag of Handgun Cartridges Found near Blue Cave in Okinawa Pref.
12:58 JST, September 20, 2025
NAHA — A tourist discovered a bag containing what is believed to be 99 handgun cartridges under the sea while snorkeling near Blue Cave in Okinawa Prefecture, local police said Friday.
According to the Okinawa prefectural police, the tourist contacted the police at around 7 p.m. Thursday, saying, “I found a bag with a lot of pistol cartridges in it.”
The bag was found at Cape Maeda in the village of Onna.
The cartridges were packed inside a zipper storage bag inside another bag wrapped tightly with adhesive tape, the police said.
The cave is known for its beautiful blue water and is a popular destination for snorkeling and diving.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions
-
Multiple Bear Sightings in Western Tokyo Lead to Municipalities in Area Calling for People to Stay Vigilant
-
Statues of Naked Women Being Removed From Public Spaces; Meant As Symbols of Peace, Now Thought Inappropriate
-
United Airlines Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Kansai Airport as Passengers Evacuate on Slides
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incident, but Hopes Rising for Chinese Market
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More