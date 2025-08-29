Suspect in Kobe Stabbing Case Says Victim Was ‘My Type’
12:03 JST, August 29, 2025
KOBE — A suspect arrested for stabbing a woman to death in her apartment building in Kobe stated that he saw the victim on the street two days before the incident and followed her because she was his type, according to the Hyogo prefectural police.
Police believe the suspect, Masashi Tanimoto, 35, was searching for women he liked and unilaterally targeted the victim, Megumi Katayama, 24.
According to police, Tanimoto stated that on the morning of Aug. 18 he saw Katayama enter the building she worked at and waited nearby for her to leave.
Tanimoto took time off from his workplace in Tokyo from Aug. 17–21. From Aug. 17, he stayed at a Kobe hotel near Katayama’s workplace.
Security camera footage in the area has reportedly captured a man believed to be Tanimoto following several women other than Katayama since Aug. 17.
In 2020, Tanimoto was given a summary order to pay a fine for stalking a woman and following her through an auto-lock door into an apartment in Kobe. In 2022, he broke into an apartment using a similar method and strangled a woman he did not know. He was given a suspended sentence.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities