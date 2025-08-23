Fake Police Uniforms Found at Cambodian Special Fraud Facility; 29 Japanese Nationals Arrested, Evidence Seized

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A fake signboard and police uniforms, which were seized, are seen at the Aichi prefectural police headquarters on Friday.

Fake police uniforms were found at a facility in Poipet in northwestern Cambodia that were allegedly used for special fraud, according to police.

Twenty-nine Japanese nationals believed to have been engaged in phone fraud were arrested on suspicion of attempted fraud.

According to the Aichi prefectural police, a signboard reading “Nagano prefectural police headquarters” in Japanese and fake police uniforms were found at the facility. The group is believed to have used these items to deceive victims during video calls on social media, police said.

A senior police official said passports and work permits belonging to the suspects were seized along with 84 smartphones and two laptops believed to have been used in phone fraud.

Data including a fake arrest warrant and a confidentiality agreement as well as the image of a chart rating the callers’ performances were found on the seized devices.