Man at Large After Fatally Stabbing Woman in Kobe Apartment Elevator
12:00 JST, August 22, 2025
KOBE — A man who stabbed a 24-year-old woman to death in Kobe on Wednesday night has yet to be detained, according to the Hyogo prefectural police.
The victim, Megumi Katayama, entered an elevator in her apartment building and was pinned down by a man at around 7:20 p.m. on the day. He then stabbed her with what appeared to be a knife. Katayama was found bleeding in the sixth-floor hallway in front of the elevator, according to police. She was taken to a hospital and died.
The police said that security camera footage showed Katayama entering the elevator, followed by a man running in. She did not appear to notice him.
The perpetrator is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, and prefectural police are still searching for him.
