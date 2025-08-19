Hot word :

‘Bear Attack’ Turns into Murder Case in Akita Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The area near the scene of the incident in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, on Tuesday morning

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:11 JST, August 19, 2025

A 93-year-old man was found dead in a house in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, with blood on his body on Monday. Initially, the Daisen Police Station suspected that he had been attacked by a bear, but they changed their investigation to a homicide case on Tuesday. According to the results of the autopsy, multiple stab wounds were found on the man’s body.

According to the Daisen Police Station, around 1:05 p.m. on Monday, the man’s wife discovered him lying in a pool of blood in the first-floor bedroom of the residence. The police reported that there were unlocked areas in the residence, and they are currently investigating the details of the incident.

Akita Prefecture has seen numerous bear-related incidents, and the Daisen Police Station initially suspected a bear attack, prompting the city of Daisen to warn residents to be cautious.

