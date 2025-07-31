JSB: J Soul Brothers III Member’s Case Sent to Prosecutors on Suspicion of Assault, Threatening to Kill Taxi Driver

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ryuji Imaichi

Police referred to prosecutors on Thursday the case of a J Soul Brothers III member suspected of assaulting and threatening to kill a taxi driver in Tokyo.

At about 5:30 a.m. on April 5, Ryuji Imaichi, 38, of the popular dance vocal group, was in a taxi, on his way home after drinking, when he allegedly told the driver, “I’ll kill you,” pulled the driver’s arm and punched an acrylic board between the driver’s seat and the back seat of the running taxi, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Yoyogi Police Station.

A male acquaintance of Imaichi was also present in the cab. The driver was not injured.