4 People Allegedly Slashed by 40-Year-Old Man in Japan’s Mito City; Suspect Later Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
21:01 JST, July 28, 2025
MITO – An emergency phone call to police on Monday evening reported that people had been slashed by a suspect with a knife in central Mito.
According to local police and the fire department, four people sustained cuts to their arms and other parts of their bodies and were taken to a hospital. Police arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident occurred on a busy street about 700 meters northwest of JR Mito Station, where apartment buildings and restaurants are concentrated.
