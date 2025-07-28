Hot word :

4 People Allegedly Slashed by 40-Year-Old Man in Japan’s Mito City; Suspect Later Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:01 JST, July 28, 2025

MITO – An emergency phone call to police on Monday evening reported that people had been slashed by a suspect with a knife in central Mito.

According to local police and the fire department, four people sustained cuts to their arms and other parts of their bodies and were taken to a hospital. Police arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident occurred on a busy street about 700 meters northwest of JR Mito Station, where apartment buildings and restaurants are concentrated.

