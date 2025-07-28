Vietnamese Man Arrested Over Murder-Robbery in Imari, Saga Pref.; 24 Year Old Stabbed Woman, Her Mother in Home
15:03 JST, July 28, 2025
SAGA — A Vietnamese 24-year-old male technical intern trainee has been arrested in relation to a murder-robbery and trespassing case in Imari, Saga Prefecture, according to the Saga prefectural police.
Suspect Dam Duy Khang is alleged to have entered the residence of Maiko Mukumoto, a 40-year-old Japanese language instructor, around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, where he threatened her with a knife, stole ¥11,000 before killing her by slashing her neck as she resisted, according to the announcement.
An autopsy determined that Mukumoto died from blood loss, with multiple stab and cut wounds on her neck and abdomen.
According to the prefectural police, Mukumoto and her mother, in her 70s, opened the front door after the intercom rang, and the man entered. The man was quoted as telling the two women at the entrance, “Money” and “Show me your wallet.” Then, he is suspected of stabbing them both.
The mother fled and asked a neighbor to call the police. When police officers arrived, they found Mukumoto lying unconscious in the entranceway, and her death was confirmed. The mother suffered a cut wound to her neck but is not in life-threatening condition.
