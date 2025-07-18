Man Acquitted in Retrial over 1986 Murder in Japan’s Fukui

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shoshi Maekawa

KANAZAWA (Jiji Press) — A Japanese high court branch Friday acquitted a 60-year-old man in a high-profile retrial over the 1986 murder of a 15-year-old junior high school girl in the central city of Fukui.

The acquittal of Shoshi Maekawa, who was once found guilty and served a prison sentence over the case, was handed down by the Kanazawa branch of Nagoya High Court.