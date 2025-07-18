Man Acquitted in Retrial over 1986 Murder in Japan’s Fukui
Jiji Press
15:06 JST, July 18, 2025
KANAZAWA (Jiji Press) — A Japanese high court branch Friday acquitted a 60-year-old man in a high-profile retrial over the 1986 murder of a 15-year-old junior high school girl in the central city of Fukui.
The acquittal of Shoshi Maekawa, who was once found guilty and served a prison sentence over the case, was handed down by the Kanazawa branch of Nagoya High Court.
Crime & Courts Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japanese Actress Nagiko Tono Found Dead in Her Tokyo Apartment
-
Sentencing of Japan ‘Spy’ Shows China’s Line on National Security...
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel ...
-
Nuclear Reactor at Three Mile Island Eyed for 2027 Restart; Const...
-
Japan Rice Paddy Art Depicts Scenes from Hollywood Classics; Vill...
-
Memorial Hall of Nobel Laureate Satoshi Omura Opens in Yamanashi ...
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional...
-
What Can I Do about My Granddaughter Who Has Stopped Going to Sch...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan's Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong...
-
Japan Eyes Huge Market with China Set to Resume of Japanese Beef ...
-
Typhoon Nari Passing East of Tokyo; Over 140 kph Gusts Expected B...
-
Emperor, Empress Watch Mongolian Horse Racing at Naadam Festival;...
-
Facial Recognition Gains Traction, Driven by Seamless Payments; S...
-
Hydrangea Pond at Iwate Prefecture Garden Features 5,000 Blooms F...
-
Upper House Election: Consumption Tax Rate Cut Finds Favor Even A...
-
Osaka Gourmet EXPO 2025 Ongoing at Osaka Castle Park; 30 Pop-up F...
Popular articles in the past month
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Mo...
-
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Ali...
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporte...
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure ...
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan's Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan's Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong...
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan's Kagoshima Pref. Is...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert