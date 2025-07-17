Ex-Aum Cult Leader’s 2nd Son Likely Heads Successor Group Aleph; Further Regulatory Action to Be Requested
14:51 JST, July 17, 2025
The Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA) suspects the second son of Chizuo Matsumoto, the executed founder of the Aum Supreme Truth cult, is effectively leading Aleph, the cult’s primary successor group, agency officials told The Yomiuri Shimbun.
The PSIA will ask the Public Security Examination Commission to extend regulatory action against Aleph as early as next week under the Law on the Control of Organizations Which Have Committed Acts of Indiscriminate Mass Murder.
According to the sources, Matsumoto, who was executed in 2018, is said to have designated his second son as one of his successors. The PSIA has monitored Aleph, suspecting that the group is trying to install the son as its leader. The agency investigated the group and concluded that the second son is an Aleph member holding the position of “guru.” Matsumoto’s wife is also believed to be an Aleph member.
Aum has split into three major groups: Aleph, Yamadara no Shudan and Hikari no Wa. All three organizations are considered to be influenced by the teachings of the late Matsumoto, and as such, are subject to monitoring under the aforementioned law.
Aleph has been constantly subjected to regulatory action under the same law since 2023 for failing to properly report its members and assets as required by the law. The cult is currently subject to the fifth such measure, under which the use of land and buildings, excluding residential properties, and the acceptance of donations is prohibited. This measure is effective until Sept. 20. The PSIA will request a new preventive measure next week, and the commission will determine if it is necessary.
