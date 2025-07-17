Junior High Teacher Fired, Charged with Non-consensual Indecency with Female Student Attending Same School
11:06 JST, July 17, 2025
The Aichi prefectural board of education fired a male teacher at a junior high school on Wednesday on disciplinary grounds after he was charged with non-consensual indecency with a female student attending the same school.
The teacher, who is in his 20s, was working at a public junior high school in the Owari area in Aichi Prefecture. According to the board, between December last year and March this year, he had been in contact with the girl privately and snuggled with and kissed her at an internet cafe in Nagoya. He also kissed her in a park near her home.
The board reported to the police, which last month referred the teacher’s case to prosecutors on suspicion of non-consensual indecency.
