Indian Man Arrested for Riding Bicycle on Tohoku Expressway Under the Influence; Police Believe He Rode About 800 Meters


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:48 JST, July 10, 2025

UTSUNOMIYA — A 25-year-old Indian national was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of riding a bicycle on the Tohoku Expressway in Tochigi Prefecture while under the influence, police said.

The man, whose address is unknown, admitted the charge of riding under the influence on the shoulder of the expressway lane heading toward Utsunomiya in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, at around 10:05 a.m., according to police.

Police received many emergency reports of a person riding a bike on the expressway.

Police believed that the man entered the Tohoku Expressway through the Sano-Fujioka Interchange and rode about 800 meters north when he was apprehended by officers.

The man was quoted as saying that he wanted to go to Sano, so he got on the expressway after seeing a sign for the place.

