Law Firm Employee Stabbed to Death; Call for Ambulance Made from Firm at Sunshine 60 Building in Ikebukuro District, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers enter a commercial facility housing a law firm where a man was stabbed in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:41 JST, July 1, 2025

An ambulance was called from Adire law firm in the Sunshine 60 building in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, at around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, with the caller saying that “a male employee was stabbed by a man with something like a knife.”

The employee was stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sugamo Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man thought to be in his 50s, who is believed to have stabbed the other man, fled the scene but turned himself in at a koban police box at Ikebukuro Station East Exit about 500 meters away at around 12:15 p.m., according to a senior police officer.

The suspect was in possession of a knife, and police officers made an emergency arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man was quoted as saying: “I stabbed him. I found myself stabbing him before I knew it.”

The two men used to work together, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the details of the incident.

