Law Firm Employee Stabbed to Death; Call for Ambulance Made from Firm at Sunshine 60 Building in Ikebukuro District, Tokyo
14:41 JST, July 1, 2025
An ambulance was called from Adire law firm in the Sunshine 60 building in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, at around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, with the caller saying that “a male employee was stabbed by a man with something like a knife.”
The employee was stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sugamo Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department.
A man thought to be in his 50s, who is believed to have stabbed the other man, fled the scene but turned himself in at a koban police box at Ikebukuro Station East Exit about 500 meters away at around 12:15 p.m., according to a senior police officer.
The suspect was in possession of a knife, and police officers made an emergency arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.
The man was quoted as saying: “I stabbed him. I found myself stabbing him before I knew it.”
The two men used to work together, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the details of the incident.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan