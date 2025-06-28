Monk Arrested for Throwing Molotov Cocktail into Ex-girlfriend’s Home in Miyazaki Pref.; Suspect Previously Arrested for Threatening Behavior
12:25 JST, June 28, 2025
A 42-year-old Buddhist monk has been arrested in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, on suspicion of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the home of his ex-girlfriend, police said.
According to the Miyazaki prefectural police, the suspect, who is the deputy chief priest at a temple in Nobeoka, allegedly threw the lit Molotov cocktail into the home of his ex-girlfriend, who is in her 30s, in the city in the early morning of June 21, damaging a block wall at the home.
The suspect had been arrested on June 24 on suspicion of threatening the woman’s relatives. He was arrested a second time on Wednesday for the allegations of the Molotov cocktail incident. The police said that he has denied the allegations, saying he does not remember.
