Boy Referred to Prosecutors Over Placing Condom at Tokyo Kura Sushi Branch
14:19 JST, June 23, 2025
A 16-year-old boy was referred to prosecutors on Monday over of taking photos of condoms in the plate collection slot inside a Kura Sushi branch, a major conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain, according to the metropolitan police department.
According to police, the boy took a picture of a condom placed in the slot for used plates at a Kura Sushi restaurant in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, and posted the image on X on the night of March 28, which caused harm to the restaurant.
The MPD said the boy admitted to the charges, saying, “I wanted to post something funny and see how my friends reacted, so I did it without thinking about the consequences.”
The boy visited the restaurant with three boys and girls in their teens whom he had met on social media. The MPD was consulted with the problem by Kura Sushi and began an investigation to find his involvement through security video footage.
