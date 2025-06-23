Fuji TV Senior Employee Arrested on Suspicion of Online Casino Gambling; Reportedly Gambled ¥100 Mil. in 8 Months

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fuji Television Network’s headquarters

A Fuji Television Network’s department director was arrested on Monday on suspicion of repeatedly gambling at overseas online casinos, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 44-year-old head of a variety show production department, on suspicion of accessing overseas casino sites from his smartphone between September 2024 and May this year and gambling on baccarat. According to sources, since September last year he has deposited a total of about ¥100 million into the casino sites, resulting in a roughly ¥24 million loss.