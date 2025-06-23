Fuji TV Senior Employee Arrested on Suspicion of Online Casino Gambling; Reportedly Gambled ¥100 Mil. in 8 Months
13:23 JST, June 23, 2025
A Fuji Television Network’s department director was arrested on Monday on suspicion of repeatedly gambling at overseas online casinos, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said.
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 44-year-old head of a variety show production department, on suspicion of accessing overseas casino sites from his smartphone between September 2024 and May this year and gambling on baccarat. According to sources, since September last year he has deposited a total of about ¥100 million into the casino sites, resulting in a roughly ¥24 million loss.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
Japanese Swords Banned from Tourist Programs, Putting Damper on the ‘Samurai Experience’
-
Japan’s Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Visit Okinawa Pref. To Commemorate War Dead; Visit Marks 1st Since October 2022
-
M4.2 Quake Hits Tokyo, Kanto Region; No Tsunami Warning Issued
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Average Retail Rice Price Up for Second Consecutive Week; More Than Double Same Period Last Year
-
Japan’s Cooperation in Alaska LNG Development Project Emerges in Japan-U.S. Tariff Negotiations; But Industry Concerns Exist
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya