JO1 Member Admits Using Overseas Casinos; Police Submit Papers on Shion Tsurubo to Prosectors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shion Tsurubo

Police have referred a member of a popular J-pop boy band to prosecutors after he admitted to using overseas online casinos.

“J01” member Shion Tsurubo, 24, is suspected of connecting to casino sites on his smartphone and betting around ¥440,000 on roulette and other games between May and June last year, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tsurubo is quoted as saying: “I was attracted by how easy it was and became addicted. I knew that gambling was prohibited by law, but I thought online casinos would be okay.”

According to sources, he has bet about ¥15 million since December 2023, with losses of about ¥7.1 million.

On May 31, the talent agency that Tsurubo belongs to announced that he would be suspending his activities for 10 days, but on June 10 announced his activities would resume.