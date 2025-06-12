19-year-old Woman Arrested for Robbery, Homicide in Nagoya Hotel Murder; Suspect, 2 Others Allegedly Planned Badger Game Scheme
17:15 JST, June 12, 2025
NAGOYA – Aichi prefectural police said Thursday that they have arrested a 19-year-old unemployed woman from Nagoya on suspicion of robbery and murder after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in a hotel room in Nagoya last weekend. The woman is believed to have entered the hotel with the victim.
The police also arrested a 23-year-old man from Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, for extortion on Wednesday.
Another man, age 20, from Nagoya, was arrested on Sunday on robbery and murder charges. Police believe that the three planned a badger game scheme, and that the 23-year-old man instructed the other two.
According to police, the three conspired to steal money and goods from the male company employee from Kasugai. The 20-year-old man and the woman are suspected of strangling the victim to death and stealing his watch and other items in a hotel room in Nagoya between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.
The three had never met the victim. Police have not revealed whether the three admitted to the allegations.
After eating and drinking with some colleagues in Nagoya on Friday night, the victim entered the hotel with the woman. After that, he could not be contacted and was found dead on a bed in the guest room on Saturday afternoon.
