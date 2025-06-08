Woman Slams Her Vehicle into Denny’s, Tells Police “I Intended to Destroy the Restaurant”
14:49 JST, June 8, 2025
A light vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture on Saturday, and the local fire department said three people in their 50s to 70s sustained minor injuries.
Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old woman from Yokohama, on suspicion of property damage. According to the police, the suspect told them, “I intentionally tried to destroy the store by ramming the car into it.”
The police said that the restaurant, Denny’s Kita Kurihama branch, reported a problem with a female customer at about 4 p.m.
Shortly after police officers arrived at the restaurant, the woman started her car and crashed into the restaurant. The police are investigating the details of the incident.
