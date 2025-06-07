Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Chinese Tourist Injured in Kyoto Following Knife Attack by Stranger; Perpetrator on the Run


The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:51 JST, June 7, 2025

KYOTO — A Chinese tourist was injured on Friday after being slashed by a passerby on a sidewalk in central Kyoto with what appeared to be a knife, according to police.

The 37-year-old tourist was taken to a hospital after having his upper body from his right collarbone to right torso slashed by the attacker at around 8 p.m. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the police.

The attacker then fled the scene, according to the police. The two were strangers to each other, and the police believe that the attacker committed the crime following an apparent conflict with the tourist.

The police were looking for the attacker — a slender man about 1.75 meters tall — on suspicion of attempted murder.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING