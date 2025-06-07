Chinese Tourist Injured in Kyoto Following Knife Attack by Stranger; Perpetrator on the Run
16:51 JST, June 7, 2025
KYOTO — A Chinese tourist was injured on Friday after being slashed by a passerby on a sidewalk in central Kyoto with what appeared to be a knife, according to police.
The 37-year-old tourist was taken to a hospital after having his upper body from his right collarbone to right torso slashed by the attacker at around 8 p.m. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the police.
The attacker then fled the scene, according to the police. The two were strangers to each other, and the police believe that the attacker committed the crime following an apparent conflict with the tourist.
The police were looking for the attacker — a slender man about 1.75 meters tall — on suspicion of attempted murder.
