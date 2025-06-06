High Court Overturns Ruling against Ex-TEPCO Executives

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Plaintiffs of the lawsuit against Tokyo Electric Power Company enter the Tokyo High Court in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Friday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo High Court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that ordered four former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to pay a total of ¥13,321 billion in damages over the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

In their lawsuit, TEPCO shareholders had demanded that five former executives pay some ¥23 trillion in damages to the company over the triple reactor meltdown at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.