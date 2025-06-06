Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

High Court Overturns Ruling against Ex-TEPCO Executives

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Plaintiffs of the lawsuit against Tokyo Electric Power Company enter the Tokyo High Court in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Friday.

Jiji Press

12:13 JST, June 6, 2025

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo High Court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that ordered four former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to pay a total of ¥13,321 billion in damages over the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

In their lawsuit, TEPCO shareholders had demanded that five former executives pay some ¥23 trillion in damages to the company over the triple reactor meltdown at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING