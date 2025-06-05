Hot word :

Stalking Cases Involving Loss Prevention Trackers Surge; 883 Cases Reported in 2024

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A GPS device attached to a bicycle.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:05 JST, June 5, 2025

Among the total number of stalking cases that police received consultations in 2024, 883 cases involved items such as GPS devices and trackers meant for finding lost items, according to a tally by the National Police Agency that was released Thursday.

It was the first time that the NPA made such a tally public.

Misuse of trackers has particularly increased rapidly, and the agency is considering legal restrictions on such trackers.

