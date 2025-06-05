Stalking Cases Involving Loss Prevention Trackers Surge; 883 Cases Reported in 2024

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A GPS device attached to a bicycle.

Among the total number of stalking cases that police received consultations in 2024, 883 cases involved items such as GPS devices and trackers meant for finding lost items, according to a tally by the National Police Agency that was released Thursday.

It was the first time that the NPA made such a tally public.

Misuse of trackers has particularly increased rapidly, and the agency is considering legal restrictions on such trackers.