2 Japanese Nationals Murdered in China; Suspect Already Detained

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Chinese flag at Tiananmen Square in Beijing in January.

By Shotaro Demizu / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

12:19 JST, June 3, 2025

SHENYANG, China — Two Japanese nationals were murdered in Dalian in Liaoning Province, China, relevant sources in Japan and China revealed Tuesday. Local public security authorities have already detained the suspect.

