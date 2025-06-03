2 Japanese Nationals Murdered in China; Suspect Already Detained
12:19 JST, June 3, 2025
SHENYANG, China — Two Japanese nationals were murdered in Dalian in Liaoning Province, China, relevant sources in Japan and China revealed Tuesday. Local public security authorities have already detained the suspect.
