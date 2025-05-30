Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Number of Securities Firms Confirmed Affected by Account Hacking Corrected to 16

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Financial Services Agency. In Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, November 3, 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:39 JST, May 30, 2025

The Japan Securities Dealers Association has corrected the number of securities companies confirmed to have been affected by their customers’ accounts being hacked and used for unauthorized stock trades from 17 to 16.

The association’s chairman, Toshio Morita, announced the number being 17 during a press conference Wednesday, but the association corrected it to 16 on Thursday.


Related Article

Number of Securities Firms Affected by Account Hacking Rises to 17; Affected Firms Considering Special Measures to Compensate Victims

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING