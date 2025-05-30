Number of Securities Firms Confirmed Affected by Account Hacking Corrected to 16
13:39 JST, May 30, 2025
The Japan Securities Dealers Association has corrected the number of securities companies confirmed to have been affected by their customers’ accounts being hacked and used for unauthorized stock trades from 17 to 16.
The association’s chairman, Toshio Morita, announced the number being 17 during a press conference Wednesday, but the association corrected it to 16 on Thursday.
Number of Securities Firms Affected by Account Hacking Rises to 17; Affected Firms Considering Special Measures to Compensate Victims
