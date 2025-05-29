Number of Securities Firms Affected by Account Hacking Rises to 17; Affected Firms Considering Special Measures to Compensate Victims

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Financial Services Agency. In Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, November 3, 2020.

The number of securities companies confirmed to have been affected by their customers’ accounts being hacked and used for unauthorized stock trades has increased to 17, Japan Securities Dealers Association Chairman Toshio Morita said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Previously, such attacks had been confirmed at nine major securities companies that operate either only online or mainly in person. But the list of affected companies has now expanded to include some semi-major and medium-sized securities companies as well.

The newly affected securities firms are considering providing a certain amount of compensation for victims, similar to measures taken by affected major companies, Morita said.Most securities firms do not provide for compensation for this sort of attack under their terms and conditions, meaning this would require special measures to implement.