Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shoplifting Rice from Hyogo Pref. Supermarket; Suspect Allegedly Left Store with Three Bags Totaling 15 Kilograms

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Hyogo prefectural police headquarters

Hyogo prefectural police on Tuesday arrested a man at a supermarket in Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, on suspicion of shoplifting three bags of rice.

The man, whose residence and occupation are unknown, is suspected of stealing three 5-kilogram bags of rice, retailing for a total of ¥16,459, from a supermarket in Kawanishi at around 5:35 pm on the day.

The store had made a report to the police earlier in the month about rice being stolen, and officers were on the lookout for the shoplifter. The man was caught red-handed when he tried to leave the store without paying for the bags in his arms.

The suspect, whom the police are trying to identify, denied the charge, was quoted as saying, “I don’t know anything. I don’t want to say anything.”