‘Knife Has Fallen’: Woman Calls Police after Finding Knife on Road in Front of Condominium in Osaka; Police Suspect Deliberate Drop

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Osaka prefectural police headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:20 JST, May 22, 2025

A woman called police to say a knife fell as she was walking on a street in Chuo Ward, Osaka, at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police have said.

Osaka prefectural police officers arrived on the scene and found a kitchen knife with a broken handle and a 16-centimeter-long blade on the ground. No one was injured.

Police suspect someone threw the knife from a high place and are investigating the case on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to police, the woman was walking with several others at around 6:25 p.m. when she heard something land on the ground in front of her and found the kitchen knife on the road in front of a condominium about 15 meters away.

