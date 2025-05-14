Car Plowing into Saitama Pref. Elementary School Student Line Hits 4 Children; Police Investigating as Hit-and-Run as Suspect Fled
20:45 JST, May 14, 2025
Four elementary school students were rushed to the hospital after a car allegedly ran into a line of children in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday, according to local police. They reportedly sustained minor injuries. The police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.
According to police, a nearby woman made an emergency call at around 4:10 p.m., saying that a car ran into a line of children on a city street. The car fled the scene, which was a residential area about 1 kilometer north of Misato-Chuo Station on the Tsukuba Express Line.
