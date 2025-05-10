Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Mother in Japan’s Chiba Pref.; Second Body Found in Home
14:25 JST, May 10, 2025
CHIBA — Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Saturday on suspicion of murdering who was believed to his mother at their home in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture.
The unemployed man called police early Friday afternoon, telling them that he had killed his mother and sister. Police officers rushed to the suspect’s home in a housing complex, finding the bodies of two women in the bath with their clothes on.
The man was arrested on suspicion of choking who he claimed was his mother to death on or around Thursday. He admitted to the charge, saying he used a power cord to kill her, according to police.
The suspect lived with his mother in her 70s and his sister in her 40s. Police believe the other body is his sister’s.
