Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stabbing Grandfather to Death in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture; Grandmother Also Found Dead

NAGOYA — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murdering his grandfather in their home in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, according to the police.

The 75-year-old man was found dead on Friday along with his 72-year-old wife. The police reported their bodies had multiple stab wounds and cuts.

The boy, a high school student, was suspected of stabbing his grandfather in the neck and elsewhere, resulting in death, at around 2 a.m. on Friday. He admitted to the charges and was also hinting at having murdered his grandmother, police said.

The boy lived with his grandparents at the main house of the family’s property, while his parents live in an annex, according to the police.

The police received an emergency call from his mother on Friday afternoon. The mother said the boy told her he had found his grandparents in a pool of blood in their bedroom.