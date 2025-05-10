Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stabbing Grandfather to Death in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture; Grandmother Also Found Dead
14:20 JST, May 10, 2025
NAGOYA — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murdering his grandfather in their home in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, according to the police.
The 75-year-old man was found dead on Friday along with his 72-year-old wife. The police reported their bodies had multiple stab wounds and cuts.
The boy, a high school student, was suspected of stabbing his grandfather in the neck and elsewhere, resulting in death, at around 2 a.m. on Friday. He admitted to the charges and was also hinting at having murdered his grandmother, police said.
The boy lived with his grandparents at the main house of the family’s property, while his parents live in an annex, according to the police.
The police received an emergency call from his mother on Friday afternoon. The mother said the boy told her he had found his grandparents in a pool of blood in their bedroom.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Venue Exclusively Uses Cashless Payments; Visitors Advised to Refrain from Bringing Large Baggage
-
Child Sex Crime Victims Oppose Civil Lawsuit Time Limit; Japan’s Revisions of Criminal, Civil Codes Not in Sync
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’