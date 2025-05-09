Illegal Trades through Hacked Securities Accounts Totaled ¥305 Bil. from Jan. to April: FSA; Major Securities Companies Planning Policies for Compensating Victims

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Financial Services Agency

The total value of illegal stock trades made through securities accounts that had been hacked via the Internet between January and April was approximately ¥305 billion, the Financial Services Agency announced on Thursday. The Agency reported that there had been 6,380 cases of accounts being accessed without authorization and 3,505 cases of illegal trading during that period.

The FSA tabulated these figures based on the number of illegal trades that were identified by securities companies in the first four months of the year.

In response to this problem, the Japan Securities Dealers Association announced on April 2 that 10 major securities companies have decided to provide a certain amount of compensation for losses suffered. Each company is to create its own compensation policies based on customers’ losses, ID and password management methods and the various alerts and other methods taken by the company to prevent unauthorized account access.