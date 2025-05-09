Illegal Trades through Hacked Securities Accounts Totaled ¥305 Bil. from Jan. to April: FSA; Major Securities Companies Planning Policies for Compensating Victims
15:45 JST, May 9, 2025
The total value of illegal stock trades made through securities accounts that had been hacked via the Internet between January and April was approximately ¥305 billion, the Financial Services Agency announced on Thursday. The Agency reported that there had been 6,380 cases of accounts being accessed without authorization and 3,505 cases of illegal trading during that period.
The FSA tabulated these figures based on the number of illegal trades that were identified by securities companies in the first four months of the year.
In response to this problem, the Japan Securities Dealers Association announced on April 2 that 10 major securities companies have decided to provide a certain amount of compensation for losses suffered. Each company is to create its own compensation policies based on customers’ losses, ID and password management methods and the various alerts and other methods taken by the company to prevent unauthorized account access.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Tokyo Police on High Alert Ahead of Opening; Officials Cautious over Possibility of Lone Offenders, Cyberattacks
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Venue Exclusively Uses Cashless Payments; Visitors Advised to Refrain from Bringing Large Baggage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’