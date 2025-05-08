Five Teachers Injured at Tokyo School; Suspected Attackers Arrested at Scene
14:08 JST, May 8, 2025
Two men broke into the municipal Daisan Elementary School in Tachikawa, Tokyo, on Thursday morning and went on a rampage, according to a senior Metropolitan Police Department official.
Five teachers were injured in the incident. However, all are said not to be in a life-threatening condition. No students were injured.
The men reportedly broke a window of the teacher’s room on the first floor of the school building, and they also entered a second-graders’ classroom on the second floor.
The two men were restrained inside the building and were arrested on suspicion of assault by the responding police officers from the Tachikawa police station.
The two men are reportedly acquaintances of one of the student’s parents.
The scene of the crime is in a residential area about 800 meters southeast of JR Tachikawa Station.
