Home>Society>Crime & Courts

2 Men Injured After Knife Attack at Tokyo Subway Station; Suspected Attacker Apprehended, Arrested at Scene

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Investigators are seen following a knife attack at Tokyo Metro’s Todaimae Station in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:39 JST, May 7, 2025

Two men were injured after being attacked at a subway station in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The victims, both apparently in their 20s, were attacked inside a train car at about 7 p.m. by a man wielding a knife at Todaimae Station on Tokyo Metro’s Namboku Line. The 43-year-old suspected attacker was apprehended by passengers and arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said that both victims were conscious after the attack.

Services had been suspended between Ichigaya and Komagome stations shortly before 7 p.m. due to inspections of the train cars, according to the operator. Services on the entire line are expected to resume at around 9 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Crime & Courts Page

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING