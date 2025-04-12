Ginza Restaurant Kanetanaka President Arrested on Drug Possession; High-end Restaurant Frequented by Influential Figures

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Kenetanaka restaurant is seen in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, in May 2021.

The president of Kanetanaka, a famous ryotei high-end restaurant frequented by key figures in Japan’s political and business circles, has been arrested for alleged possession of stimulants and cannabis, according to the police.

The Mukojima Police Station on Wednesday arrested Shingo Okazoe, 63, of Minato Ward, Tokyo, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law and the Cannabis Control Law.

Okazoe is suspected of having had possession of about 0.6 grams of stimulants and about 1 gram of dried cannabis in a car parked on a street in Shimbashi, Minato Ward, on Oct. 1, according to a senior police station official.

Okazoe has reportedly admitted to the charges.

A subsequent search of Okazoe’s residence in Minato Ward on Wednesday revealed quantities of stimulants sufficient for multiple uses, along with cannabis smoking paraphernalia. The police are now investigating the source of the drugs.

Kanetanaka has four restaurants in Chuo Ward’s Ginza district and Aoyama in Minato Ward. The Shimbashi Kanetakana is particularly known for serving prominent figures. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba recently visited the restaurant in late March.