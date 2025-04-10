Ryoko Hirosue, Actress Suspected of Kicking Nurse at Hospital, Has Her Home in Tokyo Searched by Police

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ryoko Hirosue

The Shizuoka prefectural police on Thursday searched the home of actress Ryoko Hirosue in Tokyo, after she was arrested on suspicion of injuring a nurse at a hospital that she was taken to after a traffic accident.

Hirosue, 44, was driving a car on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, when she rear-ended a large truck at around 6:50 p.m. Monday, according to the police. She was later sent to the hospital, where she allegedly kicked the nurse’s legs several times, inflicting minor injuries.