Ryoko Hirosue, Actress Suspected of Kicking Nurse at Hospital, Has Her Home in Tokyo Searched by Police
12:48 JST, April 10, 2025
The Shizuoka prefectural police on Thursday searched the home of actress Ryoko Hirosue in Tokyo, after she was arrested on suspicion of injuring a nurse at a hospital that she was taken to after a traffic accident.
Hirosue, 44, was driving a car on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, when she rear-ended a large truck at around 6:50 p.m. Monday, according to the police. She was later sent to the hospital, where she allegedly kicked the nurse’s legs several times, inflicting minor injuries.
