Ryoko Hirosue, Famous Japanese Actor, Arrested for Injuring Nurse; Police Say She Kicked, Scratched Victim at Shizuoka Pref. Hospital

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Actor Ryoko Hirosue

Shizuoka prefectural police Department announced that Ryoko Hirosue, 44-year-old actor, was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury on a nurse at a hospital in Shimada in the prefecture.

According to the announcement, Hirosue was arrested on the scene after she allegedly kicked the 37-year-old nurse and scratched her arm at the hospital at around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The nurse is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Hirosue had been transported to the hospital around 6:50 p.m. on Monday after the car she was driving rear-ended a large trailer on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa City in the prefecture. A man, believed to be her manager, was also in the car. Both were not seriously injured.

According to a Kakegawa police station official, the nurse followed the suspect, Hirosue, who was walking around the hospital while waiting for treatment, whereupon the actor assaulted her.

Hirosue made her debut when she was in junior high school and has acted in a wide range of movies, dramas and commercials. In 2023, problems related to a relationship between Hirosue and a man came to light, and her agency at the time announced that she would be suspended indefinitely. She became independent in 2024 and resumed her entertainment activities.

Hirosue’s personal office stated on its official website that she would withdraw from all entertainment activities for the time being.