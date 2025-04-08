Woman Claiming to Be Ryoko Hirosue, Famous Japanese Actor, Arrested for Injuring Nurse; Police Say She Kicked, Scratched Victim at Shizuoka Pref. Hospital

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Actress Ryoko Hirosue

Shizuoka prefectural police announced that a woman was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury on a nurse at a hospital in Shimada in the prefecture. The woman identified herself as well-known actor Ryoko Hirosue, 44, and the police are trying to determine her real identity.

According to the announcement, the woman, whose address is unknown, was arrested on the scene after she kicked the 37-year-old nurse and scratched her arm at the hospital at around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The nurse is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

The arrested woman had been transported to the hospital around 6:50 p.m. on Monday after the car she was driving rear-ended a large trailer on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa City in the prefecture. A man, believed to be her manager, was also in the car.