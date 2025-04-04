NPA Cracks Down on Child Pornography in International Investigation; 544 People Uncovered

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The National Police Agency

The National Police Agency announced on Friday that 544 people have been arrested or uncovered for posting images of child pornography on the internet or committing other similar crimes.

The announcement follows intensive police crackdowns in six countries and regions, including Singapore and South Korea, between Feb. 24 and March 28.

The 544 suspects, aged between 13 and 68, are both male and female.

The NPA seized about 550 devices, including smartphones, computers and USB memory sticks, containing child pornography.

The international investigation was conducted at the request of the Singaporean police. It is the first time the Japanese police have participated.

In Japan, 111 male and female suspects between the ages of 14 and 68, including junior high school students, company employees, high school teachers and foreign nationals, were uncovered for having violated the law against child prostitution and child pornography and other laws. Of those, 28 were arrested.