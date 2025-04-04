Argument Over Online Game Led to Fatal Stabbing of 16-Year-Old Girl Says 21-Year-Old Man from Aichi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Aichi prefectural police inspect the house of a man suspected of killing a 16-year-old in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

ICHINOMIYA, Aichi — A man arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 16-year-old girl at his home in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, told police he stabbed her after an argument over an online game, Aichi prefectural police sources said.

The police are investigating how the girl died with the view of rearresting the suspect, 21-year-old Masaki Eguchi, on suspicion of murder.

The victim, Waka Kato, was a high school student from Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward and died of hemorrhagic shock, according to sources. Her body had multiple stab wounds and cuts, mainly on the back of her head, neck and back. The weapon is believed to have been a single-edged blade.

Kato told her mother on March 28 that she was going to stay at the home of someone she met through an online game. She took a Shinkansen bullet train bound for Aichi Prefecture, according to police sources.

Kato’s mother filed a missing person’s report with the Metropolitan Police Department after not being able to contact her the following night.

The MPD asked prefectural police to investigate the matter as Kato’s smartphone location was tracked to an area near Eguchi’s house. The prefectural police visited his house on Monday night and discovered Kato’s body in a closet. Her body was found wrapped in fabric and taped up using masking tape.

Kato’s former classmate described her as a bright and friendly girl.

“She liked online games and would invite everyone to join her,” he said.

Kato happily told the former classmate about a month ago that she was getting along well with a friend she met through an online game and that they might meet up.