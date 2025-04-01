Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Passenger Car Driver Hits 7 Pedestrians in Central Nagoya

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A car is seen after hitting 7 people in central Nagoya on Tuesday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:26 JST, April 1, 2025

NAGOYA – Seven pedestrians, including a baby, were struck when a passenger car ran onto a sidewalk in the Sakae district of Nagoya at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the local fire department. All victims were reported conscious after being taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating if the incident was caused by driver error.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING