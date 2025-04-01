Passenger Car Driver Hits 7 Pedestrians in Central Nagoya

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A car is seen after hitting 7 people in central Nagoya on Tuesday afternoon.

NAGOYA – Seven pedestrians, including a baby, were struck when a passenger car ran onto a sidewalk in the Sakae district of Nagoya at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the local fire department. All victims were reported conscious after being taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating if the incident was caused by driver error.