Museum in Japan Says Painting is Forgery by Notorious German Art Forger; Full Refund of ¥67.2 Mil. Sought by Tokushima Museum

Courtesy of the Tokushima Modern Art Museum

A painting owned by the Tokushima Modern Art Museum titled “At the Cycle-Race Track,” which was determined to be a forgery

TOKUSHIMA — The Tokushima Modern Art Museum has confirmed that its oil painting “At the Cycle-Race Track” is a forgery by Wolfgang Beltracchi, a notorious German art forger.

The museum originally believed the painting to be by French artist Jean Metzinger (1883-1956) and purchased it for ¥67.2 million from a now-closed Osaka gallery in 1999.

However, based on a faulty certificate of authenticity and information provided by the German police, the museum has now definitively identified the work as a forgery.

As a result, the museum said Tuesday it is considering seeking a full refund of the ¥67.2 million from the painting’s seller.

The investigation into the painting’s authenticity began in June after the museum received information suggesting that Beltracchi was the likely artist.

According to the museum’s announcement, it contacted the artist’s copyright management organization in France, and in July, the group responded that the certificate of authenticity was invalid. Adding to this, Beltracchi himself admitted to The Yomiuri Shimbun that he painted the artwork.

An investigator in charge of investigating Beltracchi in 2010 and 2011 at the Berlin Police was also contacted via email from August.

The museum learned that the oil painting’s original owner was a German art dealer convicted of being Beltracchi’s accomplice. Also, the person who initially produced the certificate of authenticity confirmed the painting was inauthentic.

Considering all these factors, the museum has concluded the painting is a forgery. It intends to have the painting undergo scientific analysis, including paint analysis, and publish the findings.

“I sincerely apologize for the concern and inconvenience caused to the residents of the prefecture and all those who admired the painting,” said museum director Yoko Tojo at a press conference.

Museum official Toshio Takeuchi said the museum plans to put the painting on display, saying, “We want to give the residents of the prefecture an opportunity to view the work, as part of providing them with context.”

In a related development, The Museum of Art, Kochi announced on March 14 that “Girl with Swan” is now believed to be another forgery by Beltracchi.