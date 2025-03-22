Mutilated Human Remains Found in Shrubbery in Osaka; Passerby Finds Plastic Bag Containing Organs, Bones
13:39 JST, March 22, 2025
OSAKA — The Osaka prefectural police announced Friday that the mutilated remains of a man were found in shrubbery along a walking trail in Fukushima Ward, Osaka.
The man’s age is unknown and the police are trying to identify the dead body on initial suspicion that it is a case of damaging and abandoning a corpse. Police investigators are also eyeing the possibility of murder.
According to a police announcement, a passerby found a suspicious bag in shrubbery near the walking trail along Dojima River in the ward around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday and made an emergency phone call to the police.
When police officers confirmed the contents of the green plastic bag, which measured 48 centimeters by 58 centimeters, they found it contained some internal organs and bones from a man’s dead body.
The site is in an area about 400 meters south of JR Shin-Fukushima Station in an area of condominiums and high-rise buildings.
