Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Niece; Girl Found Encased in Concrete
15:31 JST, March 21, 2025
A 41-year-old man was arrested in Osaka Prefecture on Friday on suspicion of killing his niece, police said.
A metal case filled with concrete and containing the body of the girl, who was 6 or 7 years old at the time of her death, was found dumped in Yao in the prefecture.
The suspect, Noriyuki Iimori, had already been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body.
According to police sources, Iimori is suspected of murdering his older sister’s daughter sometime between late 2006 to 2007.
Iimori’s sister had left home, abandoning her daughter, and Iimori had taken the girl in.
An autopsy revealed that strong force was applied to the girl’s abdomen, causing her to die from internal bleeding.
