PM Ishiba’s Website Hit by Suspected Cyberattack; ‘Anonymous China’ Claims Responsibility
12:25 JST, March 20, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s personal website was likely a target of a cyberattack which caused it to be temporarily unavailable on Monday, it has been learned. The suspected distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.
According to the sources, the website was inaccessible for several hours on Monday and remained difficult to access on Wednesday.
A hacker group calling itself “Anonymous China” claimed responsibility in a statement issued in English. It claimed to have conducted the attack in order to force an end to the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
Ishiba’s office said they were notified about the attack by the police.
